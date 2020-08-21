Family saves Pattaya man from suicide

A Pattaya man survived a suicide attempt after relatives spotted him hanging from a tree.

Paramedics provided CPR to the unconscious 31-year-old Thursday evening in Chokchai Garden Home Village 3 and transported him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.







The man had tied a nylon rope to a branch of a mango tree in his front yard and hung himself by the neck.

Relatives said they were inside and wondered where he had gone. One stepped out into the yard and saw the man hanging, called for help and cut him down before he asphyxiated.

Relatives said they had no idea what motivated the sucidide attempt.

