Vendor brings splash of color to Bangsaen Beach

A Bangsaen Beach chair vendor put a spin on the usual canvas beds by replacing them with photogenic air cushions.







The colorful seating, which quickly became a magnet for selfie-obsessed Instagram posters, is located in front of the Tide Resort. Walking on to the sand you’ll find the air cushions instead of the usual canvas-topped benches, which are more comfortable, and also more expensive.

Rental is 50 baht, versus 30 baht for the usual beach bed.

You won’t find the cushions or any seating on Mondays, however, as Bangsaen returns to nature each week for cleaning, except in the case of a long weekend.

