Pattaya crews work overnight to clear Loy Krathong debris, ensuring clean beaches by dawn

PATTAYA, Thailand – City environmental and sanitation teams in an overnight operation to collect krathongs from the sea and beaches immediately after the Loy Krathong festivities. Cleanup crews were deployed across Jomtien, Pattaya, Naklua, and Wong Amat beaches to restore the city’s coastline before sunrise and welcome tourists with pristine views.

The city emphasized its commitment to preserving the environment and maintaining Pattaya's beauty after the festival. Eight boats were sent out between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to gather floating krathongs, while morning shifts continued collecting leftover debris from the beaches.




































