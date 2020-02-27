Pattaya women prisoners get pre-release counseling

Social workers from the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand offered advice to help female inmates at the Pattaya Remand Prison readjust to life on the outside.







HHNFT Drop-In Center Manager Pirun Noyimjai led the team of counselors in the Feb. 21 class that taught social skills and problem solving.

One key the women were encouraged to learn was “deep listening”, or taking time to consider decisions before acting and sharing both good and bad experiences with others and offering encouragement to others without prejudice.

Hopefully, the social workers said, adjusting thinking, attitude and behavior before being released from prison will lessen the chances the women return to jail.



















