Tang Polo from China is crowned the champion of B.Grimm – BMW Thai Polo Open 2020

The much-anticipated grand charity equestrian event, B.Grimm – BMW Thai Polo Open 2020 to win the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Cup, finally concluded. The search for 2020’s winner was held by B.Grimm, led by Dr. Harald Link, president of B.Grimm who is also president of the Thailand Equestrian Federation, along with Nantinee Tanner, the federation’s vice president for the 15th consecutive year. The final event was held 18 January 2020 at Thai Polo and Equestrian Club Pattaya.





Grimm – BMW Thai Polo Open 2020 is considered the most prestigious charity event that kicks start the season. Held annually, the event is hosted by Dr. Harald Link at one of Asia’s highest standard polo fields. This year, the four finalists included Thai Polo from Thailand, La Familia from Malaysia, Royal Pahang from Malaysia, and Tang Polo from China, each earning a spot after a series of selection competitions in mid-January.

At the final event, Tang Polo from China beat Thai Polo from Thailand 8 to 7, and won the prestigious winner’s cup from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The third and fourth runners up were La Familia and Royal Pahang from Malaysia respectively.

Not only is Grimm – BMW Thai Polo Open 2020 a competition at the highest level of polo in Thailand, featuring teams from an international pool of contenders, it is also a charity event that raises funds for the Chitralada Technology Institute.

The star-studded event was filled with colors, fun and joy from a string of elite guests. Some of Thailand’s top celebrities graced the charity gathering. Among them were Mark Thawin P. Seawtong, Pawee Somprasong, Jirapa Lakasanawisit, Yuwapa Banyongrakkul, Dr. Nattapat-Suppanat Meenchai, Praewpreeya Chumsai Na Ayutthaya, Duangjai Po-in, and Jantamon Yampan to name a few.

Besides the exciting polo match, the event also had activities and charity booths that included performances by Wat Suthiwararam School’s marching band, show jumping, feeding and riding miniature horses, and fun games to win prizes for a good cause.

Before the final match commenced, the spectators and celebrity guests witnessed a polo match tradition that has been carried on for centuries, called Stomping Divots. Horses pranced and stomped on the field to smoothen and harden the ground, while sophisticatedly dressed guests cheerfully conversed and greeted each other before the match started.

Highlights of the event also include best dress awards for ladies. Walking away with the Best Hat Award this year was Praewpreeya Chumsai Na Ayutthaya, while Duangjai Po-in wowed the crowd with her stunning outfit which won the Best Dress Award.

The event culminated in mesmerizing fireworks and an exclusive barbecue dinner accompanied by soothing live music. The event concluded with smiles of happiness and victorious moments of the polo players and the guests who came together to support this charitable cause.