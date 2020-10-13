Facebook claim of Pattaya gang rape a hoax – police

A social media report claiming a Pattaya woman was raped and beaten was a hoax, according to police.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Investigators said the unidentified mother of the Facebook poster told them Oct. 12 that her son, also unnamed, has a history of mental problems and previously was treated at Thanyaluck psychiatric hospital. He has since disappeared and deleted the controversial post.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Khemmarin Pissamai said investigators are still trying to locate the tattoo artist to confirm that, in fact, no crime was committed.

The tattoo artist had posted photos on Facebook of a naked woman covered in bruises, claiming it was his wife who was kidnapped by an unnamed gang, beaten and raped over the span of several days, with gang members demanding money.

Police contacted the Facebook user, who repeated the account, but said his wife was too scared to file a police report. But officers convinced him to appear at the Pattaya Police Station. He never showed and then disappeared.











