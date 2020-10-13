Property Discount Center Thailand is now open for buying and selling quality real estate

On Thursday, October 1st 2020 in Phuket the Grand Opening ceremony of “Property Discount Center Thailand” was held. It is the first online/offline property marketplace in Thailand. Property owners can meet international buyers and investors directly without a middleman, without commission.







Mr. Stuart Coakley, director highlighted: “We are a property marketplace, not an agency or broker. You can place your condominium, villa, business or boat at our center so we can share it with many buyers from all around the world. We do wide advertisement to attract potential customers from Hong Kong, Singapore, Macao, China(mainland), Russia and Europe.We get themyour direct contact.”

“We have 10 years of experience successfully selling of property online. All stagescan be done without Foreign buyers visit. This is important at a time as investors want to invest but can’t come due to Covid-19 restrictions.”









Usually developers and owners are spending 20-35% of the selling price for advertisement, marketing expenses, agent’s commissions, booths rental, sales managers salaries, discounts requested by buyers, etc. Instead of spending these monieswe propose to do an attractive discount buyer so both parties will win.

Our managers speaking Thai, English, Chinese, Russian languages and can help with foreign customers.

During these challenging times it is important to find new ways to attract international investors and to increase sales of real estate sales in Thailand that have slowed down due to the “Covid-19s new normal”.

Property Discount Center Thailand is located at 90/8-9, Moo 2, Chaofa West Rd., Wichit, Mueang, Phuket, Thailand. 83130 Tel. 0847454497 (Thai) 0620725588 (English) Email: [email protected] website: https://propertydiscountcenter.com











