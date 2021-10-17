Extra hour nice, but shorter curfew not helping Pattaya food sales

Pattaya residents are glad to have two fewer hours of curfew, but the town remains very quiet.

Somtam vendor Suksan Poomkumsak, 47, said she’s happy to be able to sell until 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., but there aren’t that many more people on the street to sell to.







An unidentified fried pork dealer agreed, but said his bills still outstrip his income.

Customer Supansa Niemsaard, 43, said the extra hour before curfew is helpful because she doesn’t get off of work until 8 p.m. and, before, there was no street food available.







































