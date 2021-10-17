Extra hour nice, but shorter curfew not helping Pattaya food sales

By Pattaya Mail
Somtam vendor Suksan Poomkumsak, 47, said she’s happy to be able to sell until 10 p.m., but with entertainment venues closed, there aren’t enough customers.

Pattaya residents are glad to have two fewer hours of curfew, but the town remains very quiet.

Somtam vendor Suksan Poomkumsak, 47, said she’s happy to be able to sell until 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., but there aren’t that many more people on the street to sell to.



An unidentified fried pork dealer agreed, but said his bills still outstrip his income.

Customer Supansa Niemsaard, 43, said the extra hour before curfew is helpful because she doesn’t get off of work until 8 p.m. and, before, there was no street food available.

Customer Supansa Niemsaard (background, left with daughter) said she doesn’t get off work until 8 p.m. and before the extra curfew time, no street food was available.



This unidentified fried pork dealer said his bills continue to outstrip his income.



The Pattaya Beach promenade remains mostly quiet after dark.









