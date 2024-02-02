Dead foreigner found floating off Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – The body of an unidentified foreign male believed to be of Indian origin and aged between 40 to 50 years old was found floating approximately 20 meters off Walking Street in South Pattaya on February 1. Suphaphorn Thanudetkiri, a 25-year-old employee at a nearby restaurant, told police that while she was preparing tables, she noticed the body entangled with the bridge structure.







The deceased person was wearing black shorts and a brown T-shirt, and authorities estimated he had been dead for at least three hours prior to the discovery. The body was recovered by rescue personnel. No signs of foul play or harm were observed on the victim’s body. Authorities are working with local businesses and accommodations to identify the deceased and check for matching missing person reports.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about a missing person matching the description to come forward. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.































