Expansion of odd-even parking scheme along South Pattaya Road in sight after successful trial

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the success of the odd-even parking regulation on South Pattaya Road near Wat Chaimongkol Market, the Pattaya Governance and Public Order Committee is preparing to extend the program further along the thoroughfare from Sue Sarn or Telecommunication Junction at Third Road to the entrance of South Pattaya.

At a meeting held at Pattaya City Hall, chaired by Anupong Putthanawarut, Chairman of the Governance and Public Order Committee of Pattaya City Council, city officials discussed details of the expansion plan. Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkitjakan and related department heads also attended.







The committee agreed to adjust the parking enforcement hours for the odd-even scheme to better accommodate local commerce, particularly to avoid negatively impacting shoppers and vendors at Wat Chaimongkol Market. The new parking times will be from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., shortened from the previous 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. window.

The extended zone will cover the stretch from Si Sa-at Junction near Friendship Department Store down to the entrance of South Pattaya, continuing the direction and discipline already implemented.

To support smooth traffic flow and clear compliance, the traffic design team has been assigned to repaint red-and-white curbstone markings and repair traffic signage between Muang Pattaya 8 School intersection and Jumbo Intersection. These improvements aim to reduce congestion and confusion for drivers.

Before officially launching the expanded parking regulations, officials will conduct a thorough on-site survey to ensure readiness and identify any further adjustments needed. This careful preparation reflects the city’s commitment to addressing Pattaya’s traffic issues in a sustainable and effective manner.



The Governance Committee emphasized that the expanded odd-even parking system is part of a broader effort to improve road safety, facilitate commerce, and create a more orderly urban environment for residents and visitors alike.



































