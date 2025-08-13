Police step in after Indian man touches Thai woman without consent at Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police responded to reports of a dispute at Pattaya Beach near Soi 13/4 at around 11:36 p.m., August 11. At the scene, officers found an Indian man arguing with a Thai woman. According to eyewitnesses and friends of the Indian man, he had asked the woman about her service fee, to which she responded 3,000 baht.

However, the man checked by touching the woman’s chest and then refused, saying it was too small. This angered the woman, who chased and attempted to hit him, prompting the man to flee. The apparent commotion drew a crowd of onlookers, but the situation was quickly contained.







Police mediated between the parties, encouraging apologies and mutual understanding. No formal complaints or charges were filed, and both sides parted peacefully.

Public reactions online reflected mixed sentiments, with some commenting humorously or critically on the incident, and others emphasizing Pattaya’s appeal as a tourist city.



































