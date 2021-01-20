Biker Grove, new cycling club formed in Pattaya-Jomtien

Due to the current situation in the bar, Richmond have started a bicycle club called Biker Grove.







We meet on Wednesday and Sunday at 9am, at Richmond on Soi Welcome, and go for a fun ride together. No racing, just about having some fun.

We have been to Ban Amphur, where we stop for a coffee and then cycle back to J Restaurant in Soi 7 for a 99 baht breakfast.

The bicycles are available to rent at 100 baht per day.

Everybody is welcome. It’s a fun ride, get some exercise and meet different people.

We have an event on Wednesday 10th Feb, the Charity Richmond Bicycle Ride. Entry fee 100 baht. All money goes towards Free Food Friday.

Please contact Joy if you need a bicycle or want to take part in the charity ride.

Joy/line/phone 098 961 8599. Facebook: Biker Grove.



















