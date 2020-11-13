Evicted tenant blamed for Pattaya bar fire

A Pattaya property owner is blaming a former tenant for setting a fire at a closed Pattaya beer bar after being evicted for not paying rent for a year.







A smoldering fire broke out at the Madame T bar on Second Road early Nov. 12 in a cluster of 50 shophouses. Furniture inside burned, but the damage was not extensive.

Shophouse owner Chananthida Rasmusen, 68, said she arrived at the closed bar around 9 a.m. and saw smoke seeping out, but no flames. She and her staff doused the furniture with water to end the threat.

Chananthida pointed the finger at her former tenant, who she recently evicted due to non-payment of rent.

Police are investigating.











