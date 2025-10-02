Delighted Chinese tourist praises Pattaya officers for returning lost wallet

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers from the Public Order and Administrative Division—Nattapoom Singseng (Officer 107), Noppakun Songcharoen (Officer 106), and Rungreung Boonprakob (Officer 816)—were patrolling Walking Street when they discovered a lost wallet outside Fairtex Pro Shop Pattaya on the evening of September 30.

Inside the wallet were a foreign passport and large amounts of cash, including 45 Indonesian rupiah 100,000 notes totaling 4,500,000 rupiah, as well as Chinese yuan and Thai baht. The officers secured the wallet and made a public announcement for the owner to claim it.







At 9:40 PM, 21-year-old Chinese tourist Xi Yu arrived to report her missing wallet. Officials verified the passport and cash, confirming it matched the found wallet, and promptly returned it in full.

Xi Yu expressed heartfelt gratitude, praising the officers’ honesty and dedication to safeguarding tourists. The incident highlights Pattaya’s reputation as a trustworthy international tourist destination and reassures visitors of the city’s commitment to safety and public service.



































