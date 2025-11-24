Tourists heading to southern Thailand should prepare as heavy rain continues through Nov 25

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists heading to southern Thailand are being warned as the Meteorological Department issues an extreme weather alert for heavy to very heavy rain across the region through November 25. Strong coastal waves and high tides are hampering drainage, increasing the risk of flash floods, landslides, and inundation.

Director of Forecasting, Surapong Sarapa, described the ongoing rainfall as “extreme weather,” caused by a combination of factors including a strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, a low-pressure system in the lower Andaman Sea and Malaysia, La Niña-induced high moisture, and climate shifts causing concentrated downpours.







Recorded rainfall over the past five days includes:

Nov 19–20: Nakhon Si Thammarat 100–200 mm/24 hrs

Nov 21: Several provinces 300–400 mm/24 hrs

Nov 22: Narathiwat exceeded 600 mm/24 hrs

In Hat Yai, accumulated rainfall over three days approached 600 mm, with slow drainage due to overloaded canals, strong waves, and high tides. Tourists and residents alike are advised to stay alert, avoid low-lying and coastal areas, and follow local authorities’ instructions.



Northern and northeastern regions will remain cool to cold, while central and eastern provinces, including Bangkok, will have cool mornings. Travelers are advised to take precautions against fog, cold, and potential fire hazards in dry areas.

For updates, visit www.tmd.go.th or call the 24-hour hotline at 1182.



































