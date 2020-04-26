Zoo animals treated to flavored ice and frozen meat to keep cool

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a well-known wild animal reservation situated about 45 minutes from Pattaya City, has been feeding animals with fruit flavored ice to reduce stress from the heat.







Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Sriracha district, Chonburi province, has been closed since March 18 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak prevention measure. The animals at the zoo have been well taken care of, especially during this time when it is extremely hot and temperatures reach 40 degrees on some days. The animals, including gibbons, sun bears, Asiatic black bears, chimpanzees and orangutans, which can suck and lick cold food, are fed with fruit flavored ice. The tigers and white lions are fed frozen legs of pork and frozen blood.

Mr Atthaphorn Sriheran, Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, said, in summer, the animals are likely to become stressed due to higher temperatures and lose their appetites, so Khao Kheow Open Zoo will provide them with special care throughout April. (NNT)









