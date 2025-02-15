Electrical short circuit damages cannabis farm in Jomtien, smoke engulfs the entire street, causing laughter for some

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Public Disaster Relief Center received a report of a fire at a commercial building in Soi Welcome Jomtien. The fire started in a four-story building used for cultivating cannabis and hemp plants. The authorities quickly mobilized the Pattaya City Police, Jomtien District Disaster Relief team, and volunteer rescue workers to the scene.

The fire originated on the second floor, which was being used as a cultivation room. Firefighters struggled to control the blaze due to thick smoke from the burning cannabis plants, which filled the alley with a pungent odor. It took over 30 minutes to contain the fire, leaving only smoke and lingering smells from the burned plants. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.







Ms. Kan, the facility manager, explained that the site had obtained the necessary permissions to cultivate cannabis and hemp. The fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical panel used to power the lights for the plants, which short-circuited and ignited the fire. The estimated damage is about 200,000 Baht.

Additionally, the fire affected nearby residents and tourists, with the smoke and smell of the herbal plants causing intoxication. Some individuals experienced headaches, red eyes, and even laughter without reason, likely due to inhaling the fumes.





































