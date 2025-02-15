Unsafe Roads in East Pattaya – A motorcycle accident under the elevated bridge near the Siam Country Club intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – In East Pattaya, the planning and infrastructure surrounding railroad areas have been a cause for concern. Particularly, the poorly designed intersections and lack of safety measures near railroad tracks pose significant risks to both pedestrians and drivers. One such example occurred early in the morning on February 14, when a motorcycle was involved in an accident under an elevated bridge on the railroad road, near the Siam Country Club intersection.

At approximately 2:00 AM, local police were alerted to the incident and rushed to the scene, where they found a 23-year-old hotel employee unconscious with abrasions on his body. Emergency responders performed first aid and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital.







The accident occurred when the motorbike lost control, skidding off the road. Witnesses reported that they observed the motorbike swerving and nearly colliding with a nearby car. However, it remains unclear whether the collision was caused by the car or the motorbike’s own instability due to the slippery road conditions.

This incident highlights the hazardous and unsafe planning around the railroad roads, particularly the lack of barriers, sufficient lighting, and clear road markings. The intersection and surrounding areas lack proper regulation to ensure the safety of motorcyclists and other vehicles, leading to dangerous situations such as the one that occurred.



Local authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident and are expected to take further action to address the ongoing safety concerns along the railroad road. It’s clear that urgent improvements are needed to ensure the safety of everyone who passes through these risky areas.































