Pattaya-Taksin Lions, students make salt licks for Sriracha forest animals

The Lions Club of Pattaya-Taksin make salt licks to supplement nourishment for animals in Sriracha’s Khao Chong Lom protected forest.

Lions Past District Governor 310C, Banjong Banthoonprayuk and other members of the club escorted Leo Club students from Pattaya School No. 11 and the Burapha Kids Club to the forest to make the salt licks with the help of rangers from Khao Chong Lom Forest Protection Unit.







Minerals from natural plants and water in some areas are insufficient for animals in the park, especially sodium, which is low in natural food plants.

The activity was supported by the Leo Service Grant of the Lions Clubs International Foundation, which sponsors environmental projects such as mangrove planting, coral cultivation, artificial salt licks and searching areas in the community to increase green zones with the collaboration of government sectors.































