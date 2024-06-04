Elderly woman rescued after losing her way in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 1, an elderly woman who had lost her way and was unable to remember how to return home was found wandering in Soi Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya. The woman is estimated to be between 70 and 80 years old.

Siniwat Prachit, a fire-fighter and disaster prevention officer with the Nongprue Municipality reported that a concerned local resident called around 10 p.m. to report the elderly woman walking along the roadside. Officials responded immediately and discovered the woman was disoriented and unable to recall her way home.







The officials kindly brought her to the Nongprue Police Station to provide shelter from the rain and ensure her safety. Authorities are now urging anyone who recognizes the elderly woman or knows her family to contact them so her relatives can be informed and take her home.

In the meantime, the Nongprue Police Station is coordinating to ensure the woman receives proper care and protection.





































