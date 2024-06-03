Thunderstorms covering parts of Pattaya and Bangkok

The Meteorological Department reports heavy rain in some areas across Thailand. Bangkok and its vicinity will experience thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate.

The Meteorological Department forecasts weather for the next 24 hours. The moderate southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. This results in heavy rain in some parts of Thailand. People in these areas should beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothills near waterways and low-lying areas. Caution should also be taken while traveling through areas with thunderstorms.







Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are 1-2 meters high, and more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 meter high, and more than 1 meter in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Weather forecast for Thailand from 06:00 today to 06:00 tomorrow:

Northern Region: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak provinces. Minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum temperature 31-36°C. Southwest wind speed 10-20 km/h.







Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan provinces. Minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southwest wind speed 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, and Kanchanaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 25-27°C, maximum temperature 33-37°C. Southwest wind speed 10-20 km/h.









Eastern Region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 32-36°C. Southwest wind speed 15-35 km/h. Sea waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. Southwest wind speed 15-35 km/h. Sea waves about 1 meter high, 1-2 meters offshore, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum temperature 32-36°C. From Ranong upwards: southwest wind speed 15-35 km/h. Sea waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga downwards: southeast wind speed 15-30 km/h. Sea waves about 1 meter high, 1-2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area. Minimum temperature 28-29°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southwest wind speed 10-25 km/h.





































