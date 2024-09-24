Naked foreigner falls to his death at South Pattaya condominium

PATTAYA, Thailand– A naked man fell to his death from an unknown floor of a 22-story condominium on Thappraya Road, South Pattaya, on September 23. Authorities found the lifeless body of a white male, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, near the building.

The unidentified man fell onto a Suzuki sedan, smashing its windshield and hood. His bloodied body had rolled under a jeep parked nearby. When authorities arrived, the vehicle’s emergency lights were flashing.



Thanabat Duangchan, a 32-year-old condominium receptionist, recalled hearing a loud noise while chatting with colleagues. Initially, they thought it was a transformer explosion but quickly realized something more serious had occurred when they saw the flashing lights on the sedan. Upon closer inspection, they discovered the man’s body and immediately alerted authorities.







Pol. Capt. Puttharak Sonkamhan, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, arrived on the scene and coordinated with forensic teams from Chonburi District 2 to collect evidence. The man’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, with identification pending family confirmation. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s fall.





































