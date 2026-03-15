Egg prices rise across Thailand but Pattaya restaurants and hotels say supply still stable

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s egg producer network has announced a recommended increase in farm-gate egg prices, raising the cost of mixed eggs from 3.20 baht to 3.40 baht per egg, or about 6 baht more per tray. The adjustment will take effect on March 16.

Producers say the increase follows a prolonged period of low prices that forced farmers to absorb rising production costs. Several factors are now pushing prices upward, including hotter weather, higher animal feed costs, and growing consumer demand.

The price of mixed eggs at the farm level had remained at 3.20 baht since January 22, 2026. Earlier adjustments saw prices briefly rise to 3.40 baht in November 2025 before dropping again earlier this year.

Chanuwat Siwamok, managing director of King’s Eggs (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said producers have been struggling with rising costs for some time while egg prices remained low.

He explained that warmer weather also reduces egg production naturally, as laying hens produce fewer eggs during hotter periods, which can tighten supply in the market.

At the same time, consumer demand for eggs has been increasing. Many households are turning to eggs as one of the most affordable protein sources amid concerns about rising living costs and uncertainty linked to tensions in the Middle East that could affect global food and energy prices.

Farmers are also facing higher feed costs, partly linked to the same geopolitical tensions affecting global commodity markets. Smaller poultry farmers in particular are finding it difficult to absorb the increased production expenses.







Despite the price increase, major tourism centers such as Pattaya have not reported any shortage of eggs. Local restaurants, hotels, and food vendors say supplies remain steady and visitors can continue enjoying breakfast buffets and egg dishes without disruption.

Industry operators say future egg prices will depend on several factors, especially the hotter weather expected in April, which could reduce production further. The ongoing situation in the Middle East may also influence feed and energy costs in the months ahead.



































