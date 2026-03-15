Panic fuel buying hits parts of Thailand but Pattaya stations remain calm for now

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reports of motorists rushing to fill their tanks have led to temporary fuel shortages and purchase limits at some petrol stations across parts of Thailand, while authorities insist national fuel supplies remain stable and urge the public not to panic or hoard fuel.

Local media reported that several stations posted “fuel finished” signs on Sunday morning (March 15) after demand surged far beyond normal levels. At a PT petrol station in Nong Hin district of Loei province, staff temporarily closed the station entrance and displayed a notice explaining that fuel stocks had run out due to “abnormal demand,” apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

Other stations introduced limits on diesel purchases, with some allowing no more than 300 baht per vehicle to ensure supplies could be distributed more evenly among motorists. Operators said many customers who previously bought small amounts were now filling their tanks completely, causing daily stocks to deplete much faster than usual.

Fuel stations in the Chumphon–Ranong area reported demand rising by as much as 200–300 percent after nearby stations ran dry, forcing motorists to search for fuel elsewhere. Most customers in the area are farmers who rely heavily on diesel to operate irrigation pumps and equipment for durian plantations.

Operators there have also restricted diesel purchases in containers to a maximum of 50 liters to prevent traders from stockpiling fuel ahead of an anticipated price increase when diesel subsidy measures expire on March 17. Station owners said some buyers had previously attempted to purchase large volumes, including one case where a customer tried to buy fuel using a 200-liter drum.







In another earlier incident in Kraburi district, traders allegedly hired Thai buyers to purchase multiple containers of fuel, reportedly destined for cross-border resale. Station managers said they are now closely monitoring purchases to prevent hoarding.

Despite the disruptions, the Ministry of Energy has confirmed that Thailand is not facing a fuel shortage. Officials said domestic refinery production remains normal and transportation logistics have not been reduced.

Authorities explained that the temporary shortages at some petrol stations are primarily the result of panic buying, as motorists rush to fill tanks out of concern about potential price increases or supply disruptions.

While several provincial areas have seen surging demand, major tourism centers such as Pattaya have not yet experienced significant fuel supply issues, and petrol stations in the city continue operating normally for now.

Officials continue to urge motorists nationwide to avoid panic buying and to refuel as usual, noting that fuel distribution systems remain stable and supplies are sufficient.



































