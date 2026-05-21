Thai MP proposes major lottery prize hike to 10 million baht, calls for public share of profits

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Member of Parliament has proposed a significant overhaul of Thailand’s lottery prize structure, including raising the first prize to 10 million baht and increasing other payouts, arguing that the system should return more benefits to consumers. Boonyavee Yomjinda, a list MP and deputy chair of the House Committee on Consumer Protection, said he has submitted the proposal to the committee for consideration, with further review and hearings expected involving relevant agencies, including the Government Lottery Office. He said the initiative is aimed at ensuring fairness for consumers, noting that lottery sales generate substantial revenue each draw while prize payouts remain comparatively limited. He cited figures indicating that around 100 million tickets are produced per draw, generating approximately 6.7 billion baht in revenue.







Under the proposal, the first prize would increase from 6 million baht to 10 million baht, while smaller prizes would also be adjusted upward, including a potential increase in the two-digit prize from 2,000 to 5,000 baht and the three-digit prize from 4,000 to 10,000 baht. Boonyavee said the changes are not intended to encourage gambling but to ensure fairness for consumers, stressing that lottery players contribute to state revenue and public welfare funding. He also pointed out that the odds of winning the first prize remain extremely low. He added that the current retail price structure and distribution system place pressure on vendors, with some reporting losses when unsold tickets remain, and raised concerns about limited avenues for complaints within the supply chain. The proposal will now undergo committee review, with stakeholders expected to be invited for discussions on feasibility, prize structure adjustments, and financial impact before any further legislative steps are taken.

















































