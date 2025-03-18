Over a week long of Songkran is around the corner in Pattaya and across Chonburi – Dates and Locations Here!

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran festival draws near, Chonburi is preparing to host a variety of events to celebrate the Thai New Year with traditional water fights and cultural activities. The following dates have been confirmed for the Songkran and Wan Lai festivals in Chonburi for 2025:

April 6: Wan Lai Bo Win

April 13: Songkran Festival, Chonburi

April 14: Wan Lai Panusnikom

April 15: Wan Lai Phanthong / Koh Pho

April 16-17: Wan Lai Bangsaen

April 18: Wan Lai Bang Phra / Koh Sichang

April 18: Wan Lai Naklua / Koh Lan

April 19: Wan Lai Pattaya

April 20: Wan Lai Bang Sare / Ban Bueng







Locals and visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in the festivities. If you’re not traveling home for the holidays or haven’t made plans yet, Chonburi promises a fun-filled experience for everyone.

Participants are reminded to enjoy the celebrations responsibly, engaging in water fights while respecting Thai customs and traditions. The event offers a perfect opportunity to immerse in the vibrant culture of Chonburi and celebrate the Thai New Year with friends and family.



































