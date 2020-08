The Eastern Economic Corridor project has earmarked 80 million baht for Pattaya to fix traffic problems and further develop Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn.

The budget calls for two new piers in Jomtien and Kratinglai beaches and parking facilities for tour buses.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Aug. 27 that the EEC also allocated funds for a new pier on Koh Larn.