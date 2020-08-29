Pattaya pins tourism hopes on Thai meetings, conventions

Devastated by the loss of foreign tourists, Pattaya is betting on Thai business travelers to revive its tourism industry.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







Tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai announced Aug. 26 that the city has joined with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau to promote Pattaya as its “First MICE City.”

MICE is the acronym for meetings, conventions, incentives and exhibitions.

“MICE is an important extension to promote Pattaya’s tourism,” Rattanachai said. “The Pattaya MICE City project has shown good growth since it was started before the Covid-19 crisis. Although the current number of seminars has declined, the standard and quality of service provided here can increase tourist confidence that Pattaya is safe and has high public health standards.”

He said that the new MICE push focuses on offering facilities that not only have the tools and amenities business conferences require, but follow all the “new normal” disease-control measures.











