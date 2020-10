Nongprue officials inspected clogged sewers on Soi Mab Yai Lia 24 off Siam Country Club Road after complaints about chronic flooding.







Deputy Mayor Niyom Tiengthum, two council members and workers from the Sanitation Engineering Department visited the East Pattaya neighborhood Oct. 21.









Niyom directed engineers to initiate a project to lay new drainage pipes under the street to alleviate flooding from storm runoff.