East Pattaya residents demand railway road fix

East Pattaya residents are demanding that city hall either restore a torn-up railway-parallel road or get the absent contractor to finish the work.

The lead contractor on the first phase of the three-year project to lay all new drainage pipes, reservoirs and pumps to catch storm runoff from Huay Yai and Pong before it hits Sukhumvit Road walked off the job after Songkran and the work site has been an open sore to local residents.







Neighbors complained of flooding, a constant stench from open sewers, dangerous road conditions and inconvenient detours.

In early April, construction foreman Thawatchai Wilanan admitted the project was behind schedule, only 60% complete and unlikely to be finished by the scheduled June 2 date.





But, rather than finish the job, the contractor walked off the job after patching up the road to use during Songkran and then digging it up again before May.

Residents are calling on mayor-apparent Poramet Ngampichet to tackle the problem upon taking office. That won’t happen; however, until after Sunday’s re-run of voting in two polling stations and subsequent certification by the Election Commission.































