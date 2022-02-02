East Pattaya bikers doing wheelies crash into car causing multiple injuries

Young motorcycles doing wheelies landed in the hospital after crashing into a car in Khao Maikaew in East Pattaya.

The unidentified driver of a Honda Wave and the passenger suffered cuts to their legs. The driver also broke one leg in the Feb. 1 accident on Chaiyapornwithi Road in front of the Krua Lung Nien restaurant.

Seksan Kansorn, 43, said he was driving his Honda Jazz when he saw the daredevils driving on one wheel directly at him. They crashed into the compact and flew in all directions, Seksan said.

































