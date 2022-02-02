East Pattaya bikers doing wheelies crash into car causing multiple injuries

By Pattaya Mail
0
771
An unidentified driver of a Honda Wave and passenger suffered cuts to their legs when riding wheelies with no control landed them smack into the grill of a Honda Jazz.

Young motorcycles doing wheelies landed in the hospital after crashing into a car in Khao Maikaew in East Pattaya.

The unidentified driver of a Honda Wave and the passenger suffered cuts to their legs. The driver also broke one leg in the Feb. 1 accident on Chaiyapornwithi Road in front of the Krua Lung Nien restaurant.

Seksan Kansorn, 43, said he was driving his Honda Jazz when he saw the daredevils driving on one wheel directly at him. They crashed into the compact and flew in all directions, Seksan said.


Lessons learned? Sadly, probably not.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR