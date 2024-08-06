Dutchman arrested in Pattaya for narcotics and date-rape drug production

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 4, Thai police narcotics suppression team raided a condominium owned by a Dutch national in Pattaya, seizing crystal methamphetamine, drug production equipment, and a significant amount of cash.







The investigation began after Pattaya police identified a suspicious foreigner, Mr Simon, 63. During a body search, officers found crystal methamphetamine hidden in two clear plastic ziplock bags. This discovery led to a search of Mr Simon’s nearby condominium, located near a prominent educational institution.

Inside the condo, officers discovered a small-scale drug production setup, including a 5-kilogram gas stove, stainless steel bowls, glass stirring rods, and four plastic gallons suspected of containing precursor chemicals. Additional items seized included sodium hydroxide, more ziplock bags, drug paraphernalia, a plastic sealing machine, Viagra, a digital scale, and empty jelly candy wrappers, believed to be used for concealing drugs or as part of the production process.

Mr. Simon, who previously served in the military in the Netherlands, admitted to using crystal methamphetamine and acknowledged possessing the equipment and chemicals for producing a date-rape drug. He stated that he had not yet used the mixture but intended to do so.

Pol. Lt. Col. Prasit Boonprasit from the narcotics suppression team has detained Mr Simon and all seized items for further investigation. Mr Simon faces charges of possession and use of type 1 narcotics, with potential additional charges pending further investigation.





































