Drunken woman taxi driver creates chaos on Pattaya streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya taxi driven by an intoxicated woman crashed into two parked pickup trucks on Soi Khao Ta Lo on March 6. One truck, an Isuzu D-Max, sustained front-end damage, while the other, a Toyota Hilux was hit from the rear. The taxi plunged into the front of a nearby bar, causing damage to metal railings.







The taxi driver, identified as Ms. Siriwan Nantamta, 42, was found at the scene exhibiting signs of intoxication and was detained for questioning. According to eyewitnesses, including Chayathorn Sirilert, owner of the Isuzu D-Max, the incident occurred as they were socializing in front of the bar. They heard a loud crash and turned to see the taxi colliding with their parked vehicles. The taxi then veered off, skidding for over 10 meters before crashing into the bar.







Ms. Siriworan admitted to driving the taxi with her partner as a passenger, acknowledging that she had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening. She confessed that during an argument with her partner while driving, she lost control of the vehicle and collided with the parked pickup trucks.







Preliminary investigations by the police found Ms. Siriworan to be under the influence of alcohol. She was subsequently taken for a blood alcohol test, and legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law.































