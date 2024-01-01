Koh Larn Island sees record-breaking tourist arrivals for New Year

PATTAYA, Thailand – Koh Larn, the picturesque island off Pattaya’s coast, experienced an unprecedented surge in New Year visitors, with a remarkable 40,022 tourists gracing its shores over the two-day celebration from December 29 to 30. The peak day, December 30, witnessed 24,513 visitors soaking in the festive atmosphere and basking in the sunny weather.







The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Pattaya City Administration, in collaboration with law enforcement and municipal officials, meticulously orchestrated the island’s operations, ensuring the seamless functioning of facilities and services. Their concerted efforts prioritized the safety and convenience of visitors, including coordinating transportation and accommodation arrangements for tourists hailing from various parts of Thailand and beyond.



Feedback from tourists highlighted the island’s allure, cleanliness, and hospitality, with many expressing gratitude for the authorities’ and local community’s endeavours to make their stay enjoyable and memorable.







With festivities extending until January 1, 2024, Koh Larn’s popularity persisted, with an even larger influx for the New Year countdown and fireworks display. Authorities estimate a total of 60,000 visitors during the four-day holiday period (Dec 29 – Jan 1), establishing a new record for the island.



























