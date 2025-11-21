Thai police raid Indian-run online gambling hub in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police have dismantled an Indian-operated online gambling network based in Pattaya, seizing laptops, mobile phones, and financial records showing millions of rupees in transactions.

On November 19, immigration officers raided a condominium unit on Soi Thepprasit 17 in south Pattaya. Five Indian men were found operating multiple laptops and over 20 mobile phones. Authorities confiscated three laptops, 22 mobile phones, one tablet, credit cards, and financial ledgers documenting several million rupees (around 2 million baht), reportedly linked to online gambling activities.







The suspects claimed to be performing customer service work but refused to explain the illegal operation. Investigators confirmed Thailand was being used as a base for the India-linked gambling website. All five face charges under the Foreign Employment Act for working without a valid permit and have been handed over to Pattaya Police Station for prosecution.



































