Drunken dispute between friends in Pattaya turns brutal

By Pattaya Mail
Friends’ night of drinking ends in bloodshed in Pattaya. Supharuk, 38, suffers serious head injuries after a beer bottle attack by his 33-year-old friend, Adipong. Police are investigating.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A night of drinking between two close friends turned violent in Pattaya when a drunken argument over “who works harder” ended with one seriously injured.

At 10:06 PM on Oct 11, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation received a report of a fight at a commercial building along the railway road in Khao Talo, East Pattaya. Rescue teams rushed to the scene.



Authorities found 38-year-old Supharuk with severe head injuries and deep facial lacerations, blood covering his face. He was treated on site before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspect, 33-year-old Adipong, was intoxicated, and broken beer bottles were scattered across the floor.

Investigators said the two men had been drinking together when a heated debate escalated into a physical fight. Supharuk threw the first punch, and Adipong retaliated by smashing a beer bottle over his friend’s head. The suspect later called for help, showing signs of remorse. Police have taken him into custody and charged him with assault causing serious injury.















