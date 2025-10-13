Drunk driver caught napping in middle of Pattaya intersection

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heavily intoxicated man was found asleep behind the wheel in the middle of a red-light intersection in North Pattaya early Sunday morning.

At around 3:30 AM on Oct 12, police from Pattaya City Station, with the help of concerned citizens, came to assist a man in his 30s after spotting a black MG pickup stopped in the center of the intersection.







Motorists noticed the car remained stationary even after the light turned green and alerted authorities. After repeatedly knocking on the windows for over 20 minutes, the driver awoke in a dazed state, reeking of alcohol. Several beer bottles were found inside the vehicle. Officers advised the man to pull over safely to prevent any accidents.



































