American man dies in Pattaya condo jump leaving suicide note citing financial troubles

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 70-year-old American man tragically died after falling from a condominium in the Jomtien area early Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 2:16 a.m. on October 12 at a condominium complex in Jomtien.

Police and rescue authorities were alerted after a passerby reported a person lying motionless in the condominium’s parking area. Upon arrival, rescue teams found the body of Mr. Alan Pryor, wearing a checkered shirt and three-quarter pants, in a severely damaged condition with multiple fractures. Debris and blood were scattered around the scene.







Preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Pryor lived alone in a room on the 5th floor of the building. There were no signs of struggle or forced entry inside the apartment. However, authorities discovered a handwritten suicide note stating, “I am leaving because I have run out of funds.” The note has been collected as evidence.

CCTV footage from the building shows that at 12:35 a.m., Mr. Pryor took the elevator to the 11th floor carrying some personal belongings. He then dragged a chair to the window, climbed out, and jumped to the parking area below, causing fatal injuries.

Kritsada Trijaroon, a 49-year-old condominium staff member, reported hearing a loud crash while on duty at the lobby. Initially, he thought something had fallen, as the area was dimly lit. He became concerned when a foreign visitor pointed out a person lying on the parking floor, prompting him to call emergency services immediately.



Police suspect that the man’s actions were motivated by financial stress, as indicated in the suicide note. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for a detailed autopsy to confirm the cause of death. Authorities are coordinating with the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok to contact the victim’s relatives.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.



































