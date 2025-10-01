Drunk woman loses control, smashes into multiple motorbikes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 21-year-old woman, heavily intoxicated, lost control of her gray-black Yamaha N-MAX 155 in the early hours of September 30, smashing into three parked motorcycles in front of a tour company on Phraya Road, Pattaya. Both the bikes and rider were thrown into the air, leaving the scene in chaos.







After the crash, reporters on-site found the woman barely able to stand. Rescue teams provided first aid, but she refused to be taken to the hospital, claiming she felt fine. In an interview, she admitted to drinking at a bar in South Pattaya earlier and was on her way to meet a foreign friend when the accident occurred. When asked if she had been drinking, she nodded before vomiting in front of police, rescue personnel, reporters, and bystanders.

Pattaya police confirmed she was taken in for an alcohol test at the station and will face legal action. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about drunk driving and public safety in the city.





































