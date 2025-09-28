Foreign tour guide arrested at Pattaya pier for operating without license

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities from the Tourism Department, together with the Tourist Police, conducted a crackdown on unlicensed tour guides at Laem Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya. During the operation, a Chinese national, Mr. Zheng, was found leading a tour of 14 visitors without any licensed Thai guide present.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Zheng did not hold a valid tour guide license. As foreigners are prohibited from legally working as guides in Thailand, he was detained and charged under the Tourist Guide and Tour Business Act B.E. 2551 (and its amendments) for acting as a tour guide without a license. Additionally, he faces charges under the Foreigners’ Work Management Act for working without proper authorization.







The official tour assignment had listed Ms. Mon as the responsible guide, but she was not present at the scene. She later appeared at Pattaya City Police Station and was charged with permitting an unlicensed person to act in her place.

Tourism Department Director General Jaturon Phakdiwanich emphasized that the arrest underscores strict enforcement against foreign unlicensed guides, who not only damage Thailand’s tourism image but also unlawfully take jobs from licensed Thai guides.



































