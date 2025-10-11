New British passports and associated regulations in Thailand

The latest version of the navy British passport will have a new Charles III Coast of Arms and advanced security features such as holograms, translucent features and laser markings. The passports are due to be rolled out in upcoming December, though the older blue and Burgundy passports will contain to be lawful until they expire.

British authorities are reminding travellers that many countries have acceptance rules for foreign passports. Thailand insists that there must be six clear months left before expiry. Thai immigration officers at air, land and sea entry points can be very particular about the state of the passport with water smudges or jam stains being a particular issue. It’s advisable to keep them in a plastic cover.







Thai attorney and immigration lawyer Jessataporn Bunnag said tourists must be careful about visas and passports. “Thai e-visas are now issued by embassies in paper form and are no longer stamped into the passport. Thus visitors must retain the email from the embassy to show immigration officers on entry and if an extension is required.”

He also said that British passports could easily be renewed by expats in Thailand. “It’s a straightforward procedure requiring the application form, two correct-size photos, an online payment form and proof of address in Thailand. The applicant does not need personally to visit the passport application center in Bangkok, run by the VFS, but can delegate the job to an agency.”



He explained that the documentary proof of Thai address must be issued by the UK or Thai government or local authority and could include a valid Thai driving licence or pink residency card. Correspondence from the UK, for example from the tax authority, is also acceptable. If the passport is applied for in Thailand, the address must be here. Proof of address in UK is irrelevant in this particular context.

Some applicants for a replacement British passport must submit the details of a third party known to them. The categories include lost or stolen passports, applications for children and cases where the bearer is no longer recognizable from the photo in the old passport. Dr Bunnag said the most common problem was using an online credit or debit card which permits a transaction in UK. “Some Thai cards may have restricted overseas validity and require prior authorization. Card failures can lead to irritating delays and extra expense.”



































