Drunk woman crashes pickup into parked car, plows through dozens of motorcycles in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Capt. Amorntep Phetthim, an investigator from Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a pickup truck crashing into parked vehicles, causing extensive damage at 3:06 AM on January 31. The accident occurred on Pattaya Third Road, heading towards North Pattaya Road.

At the scene police found a silver Toyota Vios sedan severely damaged from the rear. Along the roadside, over 100 meters, multiple motorcycles lay wrecked, totaling more than ten. The vehicle responsible for the crash, a silver Toyota Revo pickup truck, was discovered more than 500 meters away from the scene. The front wheels had collapsed due to the impact.







The driver, Ms. Chalisa, 34, appeared heavily intoxicated, emitting a strong smell of alcohol and unable to coherently explain the incident.

A witness, the owner of the first car hit, stated that they had parked by the roadside and gone to buy something when they suddenly heard a loud crash. Upon rushing back, they found that the pickup truck had not only rammed into their car but had also plowed through multiple motorcycles parked along the road, leaving extensive destruction.



CCTV footage partially captured the incident, showing the pickup speeding into the parked motorcycles, knocking them over in a chaotic chain reaction. Despite the impact, the driver continued to drive before the vehicle ultimately broke down.

Pol. Lt. Amorntep later conducted an alcohol test on Ms. Chalisa, revealing a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 100 mg%, far above the legal limit. Authorities have taken her into custody and will proceed with legal action.

































