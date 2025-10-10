Drunk pickup driver drives the wrong way on Sukhumvit kills 13-year-old motorcyclist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred on Sukhumvit Road near kilometer marker 2, heading into Sattahip at 1:00 a.m. on October 9. A 59-year-old man, identified as Walapop Promsuwan, allegedly intoxicated with alcohol over 100 mg%, drove his black Mitsubishi Triton pickup the wrong way and collided head-on with a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle.

The 13-year-old motorcycle rider, a grade 8 student at Plutaluangwittaya School, was thrown onto the pickup’s rear and died at the scene. The pickup’s front was severely damaged, and debris from the motorcycle scattered roughly 20 meters.







Walapop, a professional truck driver, admitted to drinking 40-proof white liquor after work before driving. He was arrested at the scene, taken to Sattahip Police Station, and faces charges of drunk driving causing death.

Authorities remind the public of the dangers of driving under the influence and urge caution on high-traffic roads.



































