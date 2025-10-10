American man jumps from ferry near Koh Larn and resists rescue in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 36-year-old American caused chaos on a ferry near Koh Larn on the morning of October 9, when he jumped into the sea and repeatedly refused rescue, authorities said.

At around 9:20 a.m., Ms. Kalaya Modthong, head of the Koh Larn rescue unit of the Sawang Boriboon, was on a ferry heading to Ta Waen Beach when the man climbed to the bow of the vessel and leaped into the water near the channel between Koh Krok and Koh Sak, approximately 800 meters from Koh Larn.







Passengers were shocked as the man swam further into the open sea, waving and refusing assistance. The ferry captain attempted multiple times to maneuver the boat to help him but was unsuccessful. The incident prompted a call to Pattaya Marine Rescue for assistance.

Rescue teams, including Pattaya City police stationed on Koh Larn, tourist police, and marine rescue units with patrol boats and inflatable rafts, arrived on the scene. The man resisted their efforts, jumping back into the water three times, prolonging the rescue operation for nearly an hour.

Authorities eventually had to restrain him for his safety and bring him ashore at Pattaya Beach near the Pattaya City Police Station.

The American, identified as Mr. Joshua, told officials he jumped because he wanted to swim independently back to Koh Larn and did not want anyone helping him. However, officials noted that his behavior appeared unusual and decided to take him to a hospital for a full medical evaluation.

No injuries were reported, but the incident caused significant panic among ferry passengers and highlighted the challenges faced by rescue teams in unpredictable situations at sea.







































