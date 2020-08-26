Drunk driver smashes up cars in Pattaya

A woman driver who tested five times over the legal limit was arrested on drunk-driving charges after smashing into three cars.







Identified only as Kornkamol, age 28, the woman was taken into custody at around midnight on Aug. 25 at the intersection of Central and Beach roads. Her blood-alcohol level tested at 0.25 percent.



The hotel employee was captured after a demolition derby throughout downtown, first smashing her Toyota Vigo into a Honda Jazz at the intersection of South and Third roads, then hitting a Toyota Yaris and another Jazz.

The driver of one of the damaged cars followed Kornkamol’s pickup until it crashed while trying to drive on to the beach.











