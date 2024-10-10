Pattaya sees rise in independent Chinese tourists amid decline in group tours

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced a significant increase in independent Chinese tourists visiting Pattaya during the recent Chinese National Holiday. However, the number of group tours from China has dropped by more than half. This decline is attributed to China’s recent policy encouraging domestic travel and the impact of recent flooding in Thailand, which has affected group bookings at various hotels.

Despite the reduction in group tours, many independent Chinese travellers opted to visit Pattaya, contributing to the city’s vibrant tourism scene. As the city enters its high season, local authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of tourists, particularly in entertainment venues. Efforts are being made to enhance fire safety and overall emergency preparedness.







Looking ahead, the upcoming long holiday from October 12-14 is expected to attract a significant number of Thai tourists to Pattaya, with many already securing accommodations. Although September saw a dip in tourism numbers, the outlook for the end of the year remains promising.

Numerous events are planned to draw visitors, including the Bikini Run, International Fireworks Festival, International Jazz Music Festival, and New Year’s Countdown celebrations scheduled for November and December. These activities aim to boost Pattaya’s tourism and solidify its reputation as a premier destination.





































