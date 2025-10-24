Drunk Chinese tourist found unconscious outside Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Pattaya municipal officers came to the aid of a Chinese tourist who had passed out from heavy intoxication in front of Walking Street. The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m., prompting quick intervention from the city’s municipal team.







Officials found the man lying face down, heavily drunk, but in possession of all his personal belongings. Officers immediately checked his condition, ensuring he regained consciousness safely.

Once the tourist was alert, municipal staff coordinated with local motorcycle taxi drivers to safely transport him back to his accommodation. The prompt action was praised by residents and fellow tourists, who highlighted the city’s commitment to maintaining safety and order for visitors.



Many onlookers and social media users commented on the incident, expressing gratitude for Pattaya officials’ vigilance. Some expressed concern about possible spiking or theft incidents targeting tourists, while others praised the city for its efforts in keeping visitors safe and the streets orderly.

The municipal authorities continue to monitor popular nightlife areas, especially Walking Street, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of tourists in Pattaya during peak travel periods.



































