First in Thailand AI-powered police cameras nab three key fraud suspects in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a groundbreaking law enforcement success, the Tourist Police Command used AI-powered surveillance cameras to arrest three key suspects involved in a major “mule account” fraud network in Pattaya. The arrests mark the first time in Thailand that AI technology has directly identified and led to the capture of multiple wanted criminals in a single operation.







The operation was led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phueak-am, Commissioner of Tourist Police, along with senior officers from Pattaya Tourist Police. On the evening of 20 October, the AI system “AI Detect,” installed across Pattaya, flagged three men riding a single motorcycle. The system automatically alerted authorities that all three individuals were wanted under warrants related to fraudulent bank accounts.



Police quickly intercepted the suspects near the Laem Bali Hai Pier underpass in South Pattaya. The men, identified as Supawich, 20; Wayu, 21; and Panuwat, 20, were all wanted by the Bangkok South Criminal Court for conspiracy to commit fraud or aiding fraud, for fraudulent input of computer data causing potential harm to others, and for allowing others to use their bank or electronic accounts with knowledge they would be used for criminal activities.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to opening multiple bank accounts for brokers in Bangkok, charging 2,000 baht per account, claiming financial need, and insisting they were unaware the accounts would be used for criminal purposes. They later traveled to Pattaya for work before being apprehended.

Tourist Police confirmed the three suspects are key figures sought by the Metropolitan Police due to their links with a larger network of call center scammers. Authorities filed the arrest report and coordinated with Bang Sue Police Station to formally transfer the suspects for prosecution.

The case attracted high-level attention, being the first successful instance in Thailand where AI cameras directly identified and enabled the capture of three wanted fraud suspects simultaneously. In addition, Tourist Police have now integrated high-performance drones operating 24/7 to work alongside AI cameras. When the system issues an alert, drones deploy immediately to track suspects or assist in emergencies, including rescuing tourists in distress at sea.







































