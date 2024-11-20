Pattaya to overhaul communication lines in Naklua Market for safety and tourism image

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet discussed the organization of communication lines in Naklua Market with officials from Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to improve safety and boost the city’s tourism image on 18 November.

Naklua Market, a densely populated community area, currently has many damaged communication lines, which could potentially cause electrical short circuits. To ensure the safety of both residents and tourists, the meeting focused on the need to reorganize the communication lines.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of this initiative for the protection of both the public and tourists who visit the market. Plans are underway to move forward with the necessary steps for improvement.



