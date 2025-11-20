Drunk bar host falls asleep in middle of Pattaya road, causes massive traffic jam

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya police and rescue volunteers respond after 26-year-old bar host Ukrit fell asleep in his Isuzu pickup, blocking Soi 6, Phothisan Road, and causing a traffic jam for hundreds of meters.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 26-year-old bar host, Ukrit, caused chaos near Soi 6, Phothisan Road, Naklua, Pattaya, after falling asleep in his bronze Isuzu pickup while blocking traffic for hundreds of meters on November 19.



Police and rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene after receiving reports. Witnesses said residents tried banging on the windows to wake him, but had to use tools to pry open the door before he could be roused.

Ukrit was found heavily intoxicated and incoherent. Authorities moved the vehicle off the road to clear traffic and took him to Pattaya Police Station to sober up while awaiting relatives to pick him up.















