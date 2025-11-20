Drunk bar host falls asleep in middle of Pattaya road, causes massive traffic jam

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 26-year-old bar host, Ukrit, caused chaos near Soi 6, Phothisan Road, Naklua, Pattaya, after falling asleep in his bronze Isuzu pickup while blocking traffic for hundreds of meters on November 19.







Police and rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene after receiving reports. Witnesses said residents tried banging on the windows to wake him, but had to use tools to pry open the door before he could be roused.

Ukrit was found heavily intoxicated and incoherent. Authorities moved the vehicle off the road to clear traffic and took him to Pattaya Police Station to sober up while awaiting relatives to pick him up.



































